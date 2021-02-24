Covid: UK deaths rise by 442 as 9,938 new coronavirus cases reported

A further 442 people in the UK have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test and another 9,938 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

The figures, as of 9am on Wednesday, bring the UK death toll to 121,747.

Separate figures by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned as one of the causes suggest there have been more Covid deaths – 135,613, as of February 12. There is a lag in reporting of at least 11 days because the data is based on death registrations.

The total number of cases in the UK since the start of the pandemic is now 4,144,577.

England

In England, 380 more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, the government reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of Covid deaths in the nation is now 107,388, according to the government dashboard.

Meanwhile, 8,644 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. It brings the total number of cases to 3,630,729.

Separate data by NHS England records Covid-related deaths in hospitals.

The health body said that 302 more patients died in hospital after a positive test, and an additional 52 had Covid-10 mentioned in their death certificates, despite not getting tested for the virus.

Of the hospital patients who died with a positive test, the majority were aged over 60. 22 were aged between 40 and 59, and two were aged between 20 and 39.

Some of the deaths reported on Wednesday were not recent deaths. The deaths happened between October 21 and February 23.

Wales

In Wales, there have been 13 more Covid-related deaths, taking the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 5,263.

And there have been 236 more cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 202,560.

Scotland

There were 798 new cases reported in Scotland on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 199,637.

Scottish authorities also reported 47 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 7,053.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, there were two further Covid deaths and the death toll is now at 2,043.

The Department of Health also reported that 260 more people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 111,651.