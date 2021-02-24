Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue

The ongoing and declared examinations of Dhaka University-affiliated seven colleges will continue without reopening of the student dormitories.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on Wednesday among Education Minister Dipu Moni, DU Vice Chancellor Muhammad Akhtaruzzaman and principals of the seven colleges, said an official.

“No student dormitories will be opened during the exam period,” said Dhaka College Principal IK Selim Ullah Khandar, also the in-charge of supervising the educational activities of the seven colleges (focal point).