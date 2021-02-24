New aircraft ‘Akash Tori’ joins Biman fleet

A new aircraft, Dash-8, has joined the fleet of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Wednesday evening.

The aircraft landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital around 5:45pm and State Minister for Civil Aviation Mahbub Ali formally received it, says media report citing a press release.

This is the second one of the three aircraft that the country has recently purchased from Canada under a government to government (G2G) agreement.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina named the latest aircraft as ‘Akash Tori.’

With the new one, the number of Biman’s aircraft now stands at 20, of which 15 are of its own while the rest are on lease.