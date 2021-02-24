PBI asked to probe case against cricketer Nasir, his wife

A Dhaka court on Wednesday directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate a case filed against Bangladesh National Team cricketer Nasir Hossain and his newlywed wife Tamima Sultana.

Tamima allegedly got married to cricketer Nasir without divorcing her husband Rakib Hasan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Md Jashim passed the order after taking the case filed by Rakib into cognizance.

PBI was asked to submit its investigation report by March 30.

According to the case statement, Tamima got married to Rakib Hasan on February 26, 2011 and they have an eight year old daughter.

Tamima, a cabin crew of Saudia Airlines, had been staying in Saudi Arabia due to Covid-19 situation since March 10, 2020.

During this time, she contacted her family through mobile phone and social media.

Tamima got married with the cricketer on February 24 while photographs of their marriage went viral on social media which drew the attention of Rakib Hasan.