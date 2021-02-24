Priyanka Chopra reacts as fan says why wear a humour dress

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra’s green puffy dress might have confused fashion diva but PC clearly knows how to have a chuckle.

After the dress started making waves online, a bunch of memes appeared and the global star recently took to Twitter to share a few.

The actor was seen in a polka-dotted green puffy dress, with her hair tied in a top bun. The look immediately started a meme-fest, with one showing her as a puffer fish and another as a pokemon.

Virat Kohli also featured in one where he is about to catch a Priyanka-shaped cricket ball.

One of Priyanka’s followers replied on the memes, “Are you serious ma’am is that a dress than what’s the point to have good figure.” While Priyanka does not reply to the comments that she receives on social media, she took an exception to this comment and said, “The fact that a “figure” doesn’t matter. that’s the point.”

Priyanka’s outfits from the Met Gala and many red carpet events have previously turned into memes and she has often appreciated the humour in them.

Priyanka is currently basking in the success of her two successes – Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes.

Both these film released on Netflix and were received warmly by the fans. PC also recently released her memoir Unfinished where she wrote about the many unknown chapters of her life.

In 2021, Priyanka has films like Matrix 4, Text For You and the Prime Video series Citadel in her kitty.