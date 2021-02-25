Bangladesh reports 5 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

Bangladesh recorded five novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 410 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 4,94,755 after another 957 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Thursday, reports BSS.

“Five more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 8,384,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 5,44,954 as 410 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 15,560 samples were tested at 214 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 2.63 percent tested positive, while 13.61 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 90.79 percent patients have recovered, while 1.54 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.

Among five deaths, four are male and one female the press release said, adding five are above 60 years.

According to the division-wise data, two deaths took place in Dhaka division.

Among the total 8,384 fatalities, 4,692 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,532 in Chattogram division, 478 in Rajshahi division, 560 in Khulna division, 253 in Barishal division, 310 in Sylhet division, 363 in Rangpur division and 196 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.

A total of 40,03,236 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.

The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians for round the clock in the country.

It added that 2,37,16,948 people received healthcare services from hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency healthcare services.

To receive information and treatment facilities on COVID-19, the contact hotline and mobile numbers are 16263; 333; 10655 and 01944333222.

As of February 25, 2021, 10:28 GMT, 2,510,590 people have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are currently 113,175,456 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

China was the world’s first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province.