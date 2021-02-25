Labour MP Visits Vaccine Hub and Urges Local Community to Accept Vaccine

Labour MP Apsana Begum undertook the visit with Tracy Connell, Joint Chief Executive of the Tower Hamlets GP Care Group and Dr Sam Everington, Chair of the Tower Hamlets Clinical Commissioning Group.

The Poplar and Limehouse MP has warned of the greater risk to the BAME community caused by racial discrimination, inequality and the overrepresentation of minorities working in health and care services. Begum has called on the Government to include BAME communities on the list for priority vaccination due them experiencing a disproportionately high rate of Covid-19 deaths.

Poplar and Limehouse is a diverse community and has a large ethnic minority population including Bangladeshi and Somali communities.