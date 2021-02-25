Students of various colleges in Sylhet stage demo for reopening educational institutions

Students of various colleges in Sylhet today staged demonstrations in the city for around an hour demanding reopening of educational institutions.

Students from MC College, Sylhet Govt College, Madan Mohon College Sylhet and several other colleges under National University, demonstrated in the city under the banner of General Students, Sylhet.

Several hundred of them gathered in front of Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar at Chowhatta point and formed a human chain in the morning to press home their demand.

After the human chain and a procession, they blocked the road, causing severe traffic congestion in the city around noon, our local correspondent reports.

During their demonstration, agitated students commented that every social, political, and sporting activities are happening all around the country yet educational institutions are still closed.