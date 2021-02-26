8 killed as two buses collide in Sylhet

At least 8 people were killed and many others injured as two buses collided head-on in Sourth Surma upazila of Sylhet on Friday morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

The accident took place at Rashidpur area on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 7:00am, said Md Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge of South Surma police station.

Quoting locals and passengers, Monirul said the accident occurred as a Sylhet-bound bus of London Express hit a Dhaka-bound bus of Ena Paribahan, killing four people on the spot and injuring dozens more.

Four others died after they were taken to a local hospital, the OC said.

Drivers of the two buses are among the deceased, he added.