Covid-19: Bangladesh confirms 11 deaths, 470 new cases

Bangladesh confirmed 11 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Friday at 8am, taking the toll at 8,395.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 5,45,424 as 470 new cases were reported over the period.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the latest development issuing a press release on Friday afternoon.

The latest day’s infection rate was 3.13% of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.57%. The death rate stands at 1.54%.

Meanwhile, 15,032 samples were tested in 214 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 40,18,268 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Also, 743 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 4,95,498 with a 90.85% recovery rate.