Sri Lanka, Denmark keen to produce beverage in Bangladesh

Sri Lanka and Denmark have expressed keenness to produce beverage products in Bangladesh.

The information was reveled today at an inter-ministerial meeting for reviewing the progress of ‘Bangladesh Beverage Project’ at Industries Ministry in the city, said a press release.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun presided over the meeting while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder were present on the occasion.

Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam moderated the meeting.

CEO of the Sri Lankan Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC Bob Kundanmal and Director of the Carlsberg Group Peter Steenberg joined the meeting virtually.

The meeting was informed that the project is going to be implemented with emphasis on the production of beverage products as a supporting industry of sugar mills in order to diversify the products produced in the sugar mills of Bangladesh.

The project will help keep the sugar mills running throughout the year and create more employments.