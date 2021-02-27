Bangladesh report five COVID deaths, 407 cases in a day

With the deaths of five more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday, Bangladesh’s COVID-19 death count now stands at 8,400.

During this timeline, 407 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 5,45,831.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the matter through a press release signed by Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, in the afternoon.

Health authorities also reported 609 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,96,107.