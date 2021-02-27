Schools, colleges to reopen Mar 30

The government has decided to reopen schools and colleges across the country with physical presence of teachers and students on March 30.

Considering slight improvement on Covid-19 situation, the government decided to allow the on-ground academic activities at an inter-ministerial meeting held at the conference room of the cabinet division Saturday evening.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni presided over the meeting. Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain were present on the meeting.

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, senior secretary of the public security department Mustafa Kamal Uddin, secretary of secondary and higher education division Md Mahbub Hossain, secretary of the department of health Abdul Mannan, technical and madrasa education secretary Aminul Islam Khan, cabinet secretary (coordination and reform) Kamal Hossain, IGP Dr Benazir Ahmed, director general (health) Prof Dr Abul Bashar also attended the meeting.

As per decision of the meeting, the 5th, 10th and 12th graders will have to attend classes six days a week while those of other classes need to turn up once.

The students will have to sit for examinations within 60 days of reopening.

Unlike other years, the academic institutions will not enjoy vacation for the whole period of Ramadan.

Cabinet secretary told journalists that they will sit together within five-six days into reopening of academic institutions to review overall situation.

The educational institutions remain closed since March 17 last year following Bangladesh first detects Covid-19 infection on March 8.