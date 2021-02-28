Court turns down petition to take Kishore in remand

A Dhaka court on Sunday rejected a petition filed to take cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore in remand, in connection with a case filed under Digital Security Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order after Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua submitted an application before the court on Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Md Afchhar Ahmed, sub-inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit, submitted the three-day remand prayer for interrogating Kishore in connection with the case.

Kishore has been in jail for over nine months alongside Mushtaq, who died in custody on Thursday.