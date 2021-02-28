Covid-19: Bangladesh confirms 8 more deaths, 385 new cases

Bangladesh confirmed eight more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Sunday at 8am, taking the toll at 8,408.

Some 385 new cases were also found over the period, taking the tally at 546,216.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure issuing a press release on Sunday afternoon.

The latest day’s infection rate was 2.87% of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.51%. The death rate stands at 1.54%.

Meanwhile, 13,411 samples were tested in 215 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 40,44,027 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Also, 817 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 4,96,924 with a 90.98% recovery rate.