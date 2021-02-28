Worthy citizens needed to sustain recognition as developing country: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the government is committed to sustaining the recognition as a developing country by expanding education, and having an upskilled workforce, worthy citizens.

“Bangladesh today is a developing country. We have to maintain that recognition, and for this we need to expand education, and have skilled workforce, worthy citizens,” she said.

The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating a programme of giving away stipends, tuition fees, admission assistance, and treatment grants among disadvantaged and meritorious students from PM’s Education Assistance Trust at the Ministry of Education.

She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Gono Bhaban.

“To ensure a poverty-free Bangladesh, education is needed most. Like the Father of the Nation, we do not consider expenditure in the education sector as expense; we consider it an investment for the future generation,” she said.

The Prime Minister said that the government is setting up various types of universities across the country, considering the demand of the contemporary world.

In this connection, she mentioned that the government has established Maritime University and Aviation University.