COVID-19: Another 104 UK deaths and 5,455 new cases reported

On a visit to a school in Stoke-on-Trent today, Mr Johnson denied that the country was paying the price for being slow to implement tough controls such as quarantine hotels, saying ‘as fast as we could’ to bring in a ‘very tough regime’

Another 104 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus and a further 5,455 new cases have been reported.

This compares to the 144 coronavirus deaths and 6,035 new infections recorded on Sunday, and is also down on the 178 and 10,641 posted last Monday.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where COVID-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 143,000 deaths in the UK.

Vaccinations also continue with 20,275,451 people receiving their first COVID-19 dose, while 815,816 people have now had both.

It comes as a hunt continues for a person in the UK infected with a coronavirus “variant of concern” from Brazil.

The COVID-19 variant, first seen in the city of Manaus, is feared to spread more rapidly than the original virus and could be more capable of evading existing vaccines.