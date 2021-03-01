Don't Miss
Covid-19: Bangladesh confirms 8 more deaths, 585 new cases

Bangladesh reported eight more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally at 8,416.

Some 585 people were tested positive for Covid-19 over the period and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 546,801.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the latest development issuing a press release on Monday afternoon.

The latest day’s infection rate was 4.31% of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.48. The death rate stands at 1.54%.

Meanwhile, 13,570 samples were tested in 216 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,057,597 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Also, 873 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 497,797 with a 91.04% recovery rate.