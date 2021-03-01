Doraiswami for Dhaka-Delhi best possible understanding

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Monday laid emphasis on ensuring best possible understanding between the two countries.

While inaugurating the renovated Media Centre at Jatiya Press Club, the High Commissioner termed Bangladesh media vibrant, free, colourful and very vocal.

JPC President Farida Yasmin, General Secretary Elias Khan, Joint Secretary Mainul Alam and Treasurer Shahed Chowdhury, were, among others present.

The High Commissioner said he is delighted to be here at the JPC in this big and important month noting that the partnership between the two countries is going forward.

He said the JPC is a place which shows the spirit of Bangladesh.

Doraiswami said they value and respect the independence and story of struggle of Bangladesh.

The JPC President said the relations between the two countries are expanding on all fronts and laid emphasis on more cooperation between two countries media.

She recalled the Indian High Commission’s contribution in upgrading the Media Centre.

The JPC President said they are extremely grateful to Indian High Commission in Dhaka for the support.