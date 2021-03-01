Haji Salim’s son Erfan acquitted in drug case

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman issued an order relieving Erfan of the charges on Monday after receiving the final report by the police.

Inspector Muhammad Delwar Hossain of Chawk Bazar Police Station submitted the final report on the case against Erfan on January 5.

Police recommended Erfan’s acquittal in the report, mentioning the case dossier carried factual errors.

On February 18, Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of the Special Tribunal-1 in Dhaka cleared Erfan from an arms case.

On October 28 last year, Delwar Hossain, inspector (operation), of Chwakbazar Police Station filed two cases against Erfan Selim and his bodyguard Zahid for possessing illegal firearms and drugs.

Erfan was arrested from his father’s residence on Devdas Lane in Old Dhaka for “attacking” Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy.