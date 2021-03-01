Motivate people about insurance: PM urges companies

Laying emphasis on massive publicity to motivate people to expand insurance coverage in the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the insurance companies to provide services giving the customers’ interest utmost priority.

“Insurance is a service-oriented profession. Both the government and non-government insurance companies have to work with regulatory authority in combine to make it popular and bring the services at people’s doorstep, alongside giving the customer’s interest highest priority,” she said.

The premier was addressing the opening ceremony of National Insurance Day-2021 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She asked the insurance companies to make the people aware of insurance that they will get facilities in their bad times through opening insurance policies.

“You [companies] have to conduct more mass campaigns so they (people) become inspired about insurance,” she added.

National Insurance Day-2021 is being observed today in the country in a befitting manner with the theme of “Mujib Borsher Ongikar, Bima Hok Sobar”.

The great architect of independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman joined Alpha Insurance Company on March 1, 1960 taking insurance as a profession.

To commemorate this day, the government observes National Insurance Day on March 1 every year.

On this day, four eminent personalities were given special honours for their significant contribution to the insurance sector.

On behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal handed over the crest of honours to the recipients, and distributed Bangabandhu Education Insurance to four students.

A total of 50,000 students are being given this Bangabandhu Education Insurance.

Senior Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Md Ashadul Islam delivered welcome address at the function with Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Bangladesh Insurance Association President Sheikh Kabir Hossain also spoke on the occasion.

At the function, a documentary on the insurance sector was screened.