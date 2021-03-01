Police bar left student alliances’ bid to besiege Home Ministry

Police have intercepted the activists of left-leaning student organisations to lay a siege to the Home Ministry demanding abolition of the Digital Security Act and release of eight people including cartoonist Rakib Ahmed Kishore.

Being obstructed, the protesters took position in front of the DPDC Bhaban adjacent to the Secretariat on Monday afternoon.

Earlier at 12noon, the student activists brought out a procession from Raju Sculpture in TSC area and marched towards the Secretariat to gherao the home ministry. The demonstrators are waging movement mainly demanding investigation of the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, On Friday evening, police arrested seven leaders and activists of the left parties when they tried to bring out a torch procession at Shahbagh protesting the death of Mushtaq in jail.

At least 35 of protesters and police were also injured in a clash between police and activists when they gathered in Dhaka University area to stage protests.

Mushtaq Ahmed, arrested May, 2020 in a case filed under the Digital Security Act, died at Kashimpur High Security Prison around 8:30pm on Thursday (February 25).