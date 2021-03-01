Sindabad.com wins Channel I Digital Media Award 2020

Sindabad.com, Bangladesh’s first and largest B2B e-commerce marketplace, has clinched the ‘Channel I Digital Media Award 2020’ in the category of Best B2B E-Commerce 2020.

Asif Zahir, the managing Director of Sindabad.com has received the award at a ceremony held at Channel I premises.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak handed over the award.

Director and Head of News of Channel I Shykh Seraj and Impress Group director Mukit Majumdar Babu, among others, were also present at the ceremony, said a press release.

Sindabad has won numerous accolades including APICTA Awards 2018, Basis National ICT Awards in 2018 and E-CAB Movers Award.