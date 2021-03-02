1,073 Rohingyas leave Cox’s Bazar for Bhasan Char

Some 1,073 Rohingyas left Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar to go to Noakhali’s Bhasan Char on Tuesday.

They left the temporary transit point set up at the field of Ukhia Degree College around 1:00pm today for Chattogram by 21 buses.

Earlier, 9,540 Rohingyas arrived at Noakhali’s Bhasan Char in four phases.

The island has all modern amenities and recently a police station was set up there to ensure law and order.

Bangladesh spent millions of dollars to develop Bhasan Char and plans to relocate 100,000 Rohingyas there in phases in the face of growing concerns over the extreme congestion in Cox’s Bazar camps and to avert any risk of death due to landslides and other unwarranted incidents.