IT’S NEVER TOO LATE FOR EDUCATION!



Former Councillor of Thorpelands Ward, Prince Sadiq Chaudhury, successfully became a qualified Solicitor at the age of 48.

Mr Chaudhury was a Councillor of Thorpelands Ward during 2007- 2011. After his 4 years of spell, he decided to attend University of Northampton for further education to pursue a career in Law at the age of 41. During his academic years he also contested for Parliament Election for Northampton South Constituency in 2015 where although not successful he still enjoyed the privilege of standing as a first British-Bangladeshi candidate from Northampton.

Mr Chaudhury successfully graduated with 2.1 Upper Division in Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from the University of Northampton in 2017. In September 2017, he enrolled in Birmingham City University for Legal Practice Course (LPC) and Master of Laws (LL.M) doing part-time evening classes whilst working in DW Solicitors as a Legal Assistant. The following year, 2019, he managed to obtain a training contract in Shepherd & Co Solicitors in Towcester, Northamptonshire.

His training contract was for two years from 2019-2021, subject to passing Professional Skills Course (PSC) at BPP University in London, which is pre requisited by the Solicitor Regulation Authority (SRA).

Mr Chaudhury said, “I am extremely delighted that I managed to fulfil my promise to my late father (Kasa-Ur-Raja Chaudhury) who wanted one of his children to be a Lawyer.

This was a difficult and challenging, almost endless journey of my life! I want to thank everyone who unconditionally supported and guided me through this journey. In these seven years, along with the obstacles and hardships, I have flourish with many good memories and achievements. This was an awesome experience. Today I am very excited and successful in my life and I’m forever grateful to my Lord (Allah) for constantly bestowing his blessings and mercy upon me. This would not be possible without him”.

“In addition, this will inspire Bangladeshi and other communities for anyone who wishes to have further education and a professional career in the later stages of life as we are under achieved compared to many other communities. 99% of people over 45 work in the catering sector or drive a taxi”.