Number of voters now 11.17 crore: EC

The number of the country’s voters has now increased to 11.17 crore (111.7 million) following inclusion of some 19 lakh fresh voters in the last one year, according to the Election Commission’s final updated electoral roll.

The EC disclosed the final updated voter numbers on Tuesday on the occasion of the National Voter Day 2021.

According to the EC’s factsheet, a total of 19,18,056 new voters — 11, 25, 755 males and 7,92,220 females—were enlisted in the country’s voter list in the last one year since March 2, 2020.

However, 16,499 dead voters –10,280 males and 6,219 females—were dropped from the electoral roll in the time.

Now the number of the total voters stands at 11,17,20,669 — 5,65,98,005 (50.66pc), 5,51,22,223 females (49.33pc) and 441 transgender ones — in the country.

On March 2, 2020, the number of the total voters was 10,98,19,112 ones –-5,54,82,530 males (50.52pc) and 5,43,36,222 (49.48pc) females and 360 transgender ones.

Some 441 transgender people were incorporated under the identity of third gender in the voter list.

The voter growth was 1.75 percent in the last one year.