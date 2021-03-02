Volvo Cars bets on electric vehicles

Volvo Cars is only going to sell electric vehicles by 2030, the Swedish firm has said.

It will phase out all car models with internal combustion engines by then, including hybrids.

The carmaker is also planning to invest heavily in online sales and simplifying its products.

It is trying to capitalise on growing demand for electric cars, including in China, which is already one of its biggest markets.

Carmakers are also responding to pressure from governments around the world to beef up their electric car plans.

New cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will not be sold in the UK from 2030, for example.