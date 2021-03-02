Tower Hamlets Council along with community organisation Alternative Arts, will be hosting a series of online events throughout March to mark Women’s History Month, including exhibitions, discussions, sports sessions, and celebrations for International Women’s Day and International Women’s Week.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “I am delighted that the council has once again played a key role in helping to initiate and promote a wide-ranging series of Women’s History Month events looking at values, identity and how, as individuals, we can work towards a fairer and more equal future.”

A specially focused International Women’s Week celebration from Saturday 6 to Friday 12 March will bring women’s groups and community organisations across Tower Hamlets together to host activities following this year’s theme: ‘Women: Identity, Crisis, Future’.

To mark International Women’s Day on Wednesday 8 March, the council’s sports development team will host a day of free, online wellbeing sessions led by fully qualified instructors featuring Tai Chi, mindfulness, basketball fitness, and more.

Other highlights include a special feature titled Women at Work – A New Town Hall for Tower Hamlets, about all the women transforming the old Royal London Hospital building in Whitechapel into a 21st Century town hall.

Councillor Sabina Akhtar, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts, said: “We are delighted to partner with Alternative Arts and others to support an exciting range of online events which highlight and celebrate the important contributions women make on a daily basis.

“I encourage residents of all genders, ages and backgrounds to engage with the events and be inspired by the many conversations about gender equality.”

On Friday 12 March, the Women’s Inclusive Team will host an event to highlight and celebrate the unity and amazing work of local women who mobilised everyone to support, care and provide for one another as a response to Covid-19. Participants will share stories, memories and facilitate discussion. The team will also show its ‘Wall of Remembrance’ dedicated to local female heroes and leaders.

Women’s History Month Photo-Open, the annual exhibition by women photographers celebrating women’s lives is also set to return online from Monday 1 March.

On 6 March, the Muslim Women’s Collective will host ‘from challenge to change,’ a day of virtual activities celebrating women’s leadership and achievements. The event includes spoken word poetry, a quiz, and a mindfulness session. The day will also celebrate women’s contributions made during the Covid-19 pandemic and the immense resilience shown to help others and the community with guest speakers Rushanara Ali MP, Apsana Begum MP, Cllr Asma Begum, Cllr Rachel Blake, and more.