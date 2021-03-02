Women’s cricket gets underway March 6

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday named three different women’s squads for the upcoming ninth edition of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games.

Although the biggest sporting event in the country is all set to start on April 1, the women’s cricket event will be held between March 6 to 12 in Sylhet as the women’s team have a series against South Africa Emerging women’s team during Bangladesh Games time.

“We have to change the schedule as we have a series against South Africa Emerging team during that time,” BCB women’s wing manager Tawhid Mahmood told The Daily Sun.

South Africa team, which will arrive on March 28, will play five one-dayer at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium during their 18-day trip to Bangladesh.

BCB named three teams – Bangladesh Red, Bangladesh Green and Bangladesh Blue as the competition will be played in the 50-over format.

National players – Lata Mondol, Sharmin Akter Supta, Fahima Khatun will represent Bangladesh Red while Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh, Khadija-Tul Kubra will play for Bangladesh Green in the event.

Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque will represent Bangladesh Blue in the competition where all the teams will face each other once before the final.

The top two teams will qualify for the final on March 12 as all the matches will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.