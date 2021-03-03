4 to die for killing woman in Chattogram

A court in Chattogram on Wednesday sentenced four men to death for killing a woman under Bayazid Bostami Police Station of port city in 2016.

Chattogram’s Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan delivered the verdict this noon.

The court also fined them Tk 30,000 each, in default of which they will have to serve six more months in jail.

The death row convicts are: Md Yasin, 27, son of late Nurul Islam, Munsur, 25, son of Md Musa, Md Taiyab Prokash Rana, 24, son of Md Yusuf, and Md Ishak, son of Ahmmad Shofa. Among them, Yasin remains fugitive.

According to the court sources, the convicts killed Parveen Akhter at flat no 111 on the 3rd floor of Raufabad Bangladesh Co-operative Housing Society around 9:30 pm on March 3, 2016.

Later in the day, Parveen’s husband Nurul Alam filed a case with Bayazid Bostami Police Station in this connection.