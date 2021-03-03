Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak raises corporation tax and freezes income tax thresholds to help repair economy after Covid

Defending his proposals this evening at a Downing Street press conference, Rishi Sunak said the UK could not ‘ignore’ its growing mountain of debt as he said: ‘I know the British people don’t like tax rises, nor do I.’

More than one million more people will have to pay income tax in the next five years, forecasts have said, after Chancellor Rishi Sunak froze thresholds in a bid to recoup some of the hundreds of billions spent during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the threshold at which people start paying income tax will freeze until 2026, after increasing to £12,570 in April – meaning more people will be dragged into paying tax as wages increase.

“The higher rate threshold will similarly be increased next year, to £50,270, and will then also remain at that level for the same period,” the chancellor said, meaning more people will eventually be in the highest bracket.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), a government body set up to provide independent economic forecasts, said the move to freeze income tax thresholds will bring 1.3 million people into the tax system and create one million higher rate taxpayers by 2025-26.

The chancellor also made a number of spending pledges in his Budget, providing an additional £65 billion to support Britons through to the end of lockdown and beyond.

A new “small profits rate” will maintain the 19% rate for firms with profits of £50,000 or less – meaning around 70% of companies – 1.4 million businesses – will be “completely unaffected” by the tax hike.

Mr Sunak said this will help protect small business owners, while reclaiming more in profit from the biggest firms.

And there will be a taper above £50,000, so that only businesses with profits of £250,000 or greater will be taxed at the full 25% rate – around 10% of firms.

Mr Sunak said: “So yes, it’s a tax rise on company profits. But only on the larger, most profitable companies. And only in two years’ time.”

But he said he would also need to be “honest” that coronavirus had “hit the economy hard” and he must start clawing back some of the £407 billion that has been spent in total during the pandemic.

The chancellor said he would also be increasing the business tax rates from 19% to 25% in 2023.

Mr Sunak said people’s take home pay will not decrease because of the income tax threshold freeze, but said it does remove the incremental benefit created had thresholds continued to increase with inflation.

In a bid to protect the poorest households, he said there would be no increase to income tax, national insurance or VAT.

The OBR said the corporation tax rise will raise to 3.2% of GDP in revenue by 2025-26 – its highest since 1989-90.

Mr Sunak said there would also be a “super deduction” for companies when they invest in machinery, reducing their tax bill by 130% of the cost.

The chancellor unveiled a three-point plan to support people beyond the end of lockdown, fix the decimated public finances and to rebuild the economy.

Outlining his plan, Mr Sunak told the Commons: “First, we will continue doing whatever it takes to support the British people and businesses through this moment of crisis.

“Second, once we are on the way to recovery, we will need to begin fixing the public finances – and I want to be honest today about our plans to do that.

“And, third, in today’s Budget we begin the work of building our future economy.”

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said it was a “budget of two halves” – one half being the “£67 billion of tax cuts and spending increases for two years from April”.

The other half is the “£66 billion of tax rises (and £2 billion of spending cuts) in the three subsequent years” – more than two thirds of the tax burden will fall on big companies, he said.

The measures announced in the Budget increase the tax burden from 34% to 35% of gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of the size of the economy – in 2025-26, “its highest level since Roy Jenkins was chancellor in the late 1960s”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Budget was a “quick fix, papering over the cracks” but “didn’t even attempt to rebuild the foundations of our economy or to secure the country’s long-term prosperity”.