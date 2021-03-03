Covid-19 : Bangladesh claims 5 more lives, 614 new infected

Bangladesh confirmed five more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Wednesday at 8am, taking the tally at 8,428.

Some 614 new cases were detected over the period taking the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 547,930.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the latest development by issuing a press release on Wednesday afternoon.

The latest day’s infection rate was 3.74% of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.40%. The death rate stands at 1.54%.

Meanwhile, 16,458 samples were tested in 217 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,089,336 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Also, 936 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 499,624 with a 91.18% recovery rate.