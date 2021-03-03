HT Imam no more

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Political Affairs Adviser HT Imam has passed away. He was 82.

“With deep sorrow I announce that HT Imam, political adviser to the honourable prime minister, passed away at 1.15am at the Combined Military Hospital. Funeral and burial arrangements will be communicated later,” PM’s special assistant and Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua posted on his verified Facebook page around 1:20am today.

HT Imam was admitted to the hospital with multiple age-related complications, including kidney disease, two weeks ago.

The 82-year-old was serving as the political advisor to the premier since 2014.

Born in 15 January 1939, Imam completed his undergraduate in economics from Rajshahi University and graduate degree in Economics from Dhaka University. Later he completed his postgraduate from London School of Economics in development administration.

He joined the then Pakistan Civil service in 1962.

Hossain Toufique Imam, popularly known as HT Imam, served as the cabinet secretary to the government of Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971.