Indian president gets COVID-19 vaccination

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in the capital Delhi, an official at his office said.

Kovind received the jab at the army’s Research and Referral Hospital.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India began on Jan. 16. The second phase kicked off on March 1 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being among the first people to take a shot.

The current phase of vaccination in India will inoculate those above the age of 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities.

The vaccines are being administered free of charge at government hospitals and health centers, while 250 Indian Rupees (some 3.4 U.S. dollars) are charged per head for individuals to get vaccinated at private health facilities.

So far more than 15.6 million people have received the COVID-19 vaccine across the country.