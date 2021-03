Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, former senior secretary of agriculture ministry, was appointed chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission on Wednesday.

He will replace Iqbal Mahmud, whose term will end on March 13.

Meanwhile, former chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BRTA) Md Jahurul Haque has been made an ACC commissioner. He will replace Commissioner AFM Aminul Islam whose contract will also expire on March 13.