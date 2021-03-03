UK recorded 6,385 Covid cases and 315 people die today

Another 315 people have died with Covid in the UK while 6,385 more cases have been recorded.

The numbers are similar to yesterday, when another 343 deaths were announced and 6,391 more people tested positive.

Deaths and cases have been falling in recent weeks as lockdown and the vaccine rollout begins to take effect.

The Department for Health figures also show more than 20.7 million people have now received the first dose of a vaccine.

It comes after Rishi Sunak set out a bold three-point plan which he hopes will help the UK recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic.

The Chancellor used his Budget to focus on fixing public finances and building the future after months of restrictions due to coronavirus.

Key points from his speech include an extension of the furlough scheme until the end of September, top-ups to Universal Credit for six months and an increase to the national minimum wage.

Mr Sunak told MPs the damage Covid-19 has done to the UK economy has been ‘acute’ as he began his statement.