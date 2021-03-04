CPRMB mourns the loss of H T Imam: Bangladesh minorities lost a true friend

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

The UK based campaign for the protection of religious minorities in Bangladesh (CPRMB) has expressed their deepest condolence at the death of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s political adviser, H T Imam.

CPRMB remembered his contribution for the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh with due respect. In a statement, General Secretary Ajit Saha said, ” We used to discuss the persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh at the UK Parliament and European Parliament every year and was hoping to meet him again in mid-July. It is a big loss for us and he will be missed.’ He added, ‘We pray for his departed soul and hope God will give enough strength to his family and Bangladesh to recover from such a big loss.’

It may be mentioned that Mr H T Imam made a direct intervention on attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh from CPRMB requests.