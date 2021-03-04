People pay tribute to HT Imam at Shaheed Minar

People from all walks of life on Thursday came to the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka to pay homage to Prime Minister’s Political Adviser HT Imam.

The body was brought to the Shaheed Minar on at 12:30 pm to pay homage to allow people fromall walks of life to pay their homage.

On behalf of the President and the Prime Minister, their military secretaries Major General SM Salahuddin Islam and Major General Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury laid wreaths at the coffin of HT Imam respectively. His body will be laid to rest at the Shaheed Minar till 3.30 pm for public homage.

Later, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and advisory council member Mukul Bose, among others, paid their respects on behalf of the party.

People of different cultural, political organizations including Awami League, Chhatra League, Jubo League, Krishak League, Mohila Awami League, Jubo Mohila League, Swechchhasebak League and Sramik League paid homage to HT Imam.

Earlier, the first namaz-e-janaza of HT Imam was held at Akbar Ali Government College ground at Ullapara in Sirajganj.

HT Imam died in the early hours of Thursday at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka. He was 82.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of HT Imam.

Imam will be buried at Banani Graveyard following the second namaz-e-janaza at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Asr prayers.

Imam served as the cabinet secretary in the Mujibnagar government, and then also in the post-independence government of Bangladesh.

During his long and distinguished career in the bureaucracy, he also served as secretary in the Ministry of Communications, as well as the Planning Division.

Imam served as an adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since Awami League’s victory in the December, 2008 general election. First, from 2009-2014 he served as an adviser on public administration affairs, and then from 2014 on political affairs.