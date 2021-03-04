PM Sheikh Hasina receives Covid-19 vaccine shot

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine at her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday afternoon.

MM Imrul Kayes, Assistant Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, confirmed the matter and said that the Prime Minister took the jab this afternoon.

Earlier, Sheikh Rehana, the youngest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ‍and younger sister of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on February 24.

Inoculation against coronavirus has started simultaneously across the country from February 7. People are being vaccinated at 1,005 centers every working day from 8 am to 2.30 pm.

The government has brought 70 lakh dodges of vaccines in the first phase. Of this, India gifted Bangladesh 20 lakh doses of the Oxford University and AstraZeneca developed vaccine. Bangladesh also received another 20 lakh doses of vaccines in the second consignment.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the virtual immunization program from Ganabhaban on January 27.