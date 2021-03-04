Worker dies after falling from under-construction Payra Bridge

A worker died after falling from the under-construction Payra Bridge in Lebukhali upazila of Patuakhali on Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as Mostafizur Rahman Swapon, hailing from Padrishibpur village in Bakerganj upazila.

He was a surveyor assistant of the project.

Project director Abdul Halim confirmed the matter to media.

He said, “Swapon suddenly slipped from the bridge while he was working there”.

He was rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead, Abdul Halim said.