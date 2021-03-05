Attack on Bernicat’s motorcade: Charge sheet against 9

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have submitted a charge sheet against 9 persons, including local Chhatra League leader Naimul Hasan, for an attack on former US ambassador Marcia Bernicat’s motorcade.

The charge sheet states that Bernicat had attended a dinner at the home of Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of SUJAN (Citizens for Good Governance). The attack was launched out of suspicion that anti-government conspiracies were being hatched at the meeting.

The charge sheet has been submitted recently to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court.

The nine accused named in the charge sheet are Chhatra League leader Naimul Hasan, Firoz Mahmud, Mir Amjad Hossain, Shahidul Alam Khan, Tanha alias Mujahid, Saju Islam, Rajibul Islam, Md Siam and Oli Ahmed.