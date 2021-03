An auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death by some influential men at Kamalganj Sadar Union Parishad of Moulvibazar over a trifling matter on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Jalil Mia, 26, son of freedom fighter Lal Mia, a resident of Alinagar union of the upazila.

The incident took place near a CNG filling station in the upazila around 1:00pm.

Alinagar Union Parishad Chairman Fazlul Haque confirmed the incident.