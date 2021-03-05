Covid-19: Bangladesh confirms six more deaths, 676 new cases

Bangladesh reported six more deaths from coronavirus in a span of 24 hours until Friday morning, taking the toll at 8,441.

Some 676 people were tested positive over the period raising the tally at 549,184. Meanwhile, 501,144 people recovered from Covid-19 so far.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development by issuing a press release on Friday afternoon.

In the past 24 hours, the country tested 13,710 samples in 219 labs across the country. The single-day detection rate against the testing stands at 1.54%.

The country’s maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year, while the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.