Digital Security Act to be reformed soon: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Friday said that the Digital Security Act will be reformed within a few days.

The minister made the announcement while talking to journalists at Akhaura Railway Junction in Brahmanbaria this morning.

The minster also addressed locals outside the station in his first visit to Brahmanbaria since lockdown began due to coronavirus outbreak.

Voices against the DSA have grown even louder after the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed, who died in Kashimpur High-Security Jail-3 in Gazipur on Thursday.