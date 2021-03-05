National University admission process to begin on June 8

Admission process into first year honours courses for the academic session 2020-2021 in different colleges under National University (NU) will begin from June 8.

The application forms for the admission will be available till June 22 through online.

The class of the first year will start from July 28, said a press release of NU on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the admission committee for the 2020-2021 academic years today with NU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Harun-ur-Rashid in the chair.

Besides, the online application form for the 1st year professional course will be distributed from June 23 to July 11.

The classes for professional courses will start from August 12.

Detail information is available on the website of the National University (www.nu.ac.bd/admissions).