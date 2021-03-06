BGB, locals clash in Sunamganj, one die

An alleged smuggler has reportedly killed in a clash between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and smugglers at Bongaon border under sadar upazila in Sunamganj district.

The clash happened at the eastern side of the international pillar No. 1215 at the border on Saturday afternoon.

Slain Kamal Hossain was the son of Abdul Awal of village Islampur under Jahangir Nagar Union.

Confirming the matter, Jahangir Nagar Union Parishad member Billal Hossain said Kamal Hossain succumbed at MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet while underwent treatment there.

BGB Sunamganj 28 Battalion commander Lt Col Maksudul Alam said, “Local smugglers brought 25 to 30 cattle through the Bongaon border in the afternoon.”

“When the BGB tried to seized the cattle, the smugglers along with some locals swooped on the BGB personnel with local made weapons.

A BGB lance nayek was injured when a ‘smuggler hacked him’ with a weapon.

“At that time, the BGB men fired at the smugglers for self defence, leaving Kamal Hossain injured with bullet-ridden. We don’t have the information whether he died or not,” he said.