Women for Equality & Respect (WER)est. 2015, is celebrating professional British Bangladeshi women for International Women’s Day on 7th March 2021. This will be aired on AR Tv Network online TV.

The Covid-19 Pandemic has not been able to stop the celebration in a truly unique year, Bangladesh’s 50th birthday.

Piya Mayenin, Chair or the organisation has said that what better opportunity to look at how far British Bangladeshis have come and what better way of doing that than looking at professional successful British Bangladeshi women who, sadly, have not been highlighted, in any of our male dominated Bengali media as they should have been.

The organisation has researched that UK Govt statistics say that in 2018, from the whole of society of UK only 21% of workers in the UK were in ‘professional’ jobs. The largest group was the Indian ethnic group showing 58%, with a combined group of mangers, directors, senior officials, professionals, associate professionals & technical. Bangladeshi & Pakistani were very similar and averaged as 36%.

So, going on to ONS statistics the organisation was determined to find the number of professional Bengali women and attributed this 36% solely to the Bangladeshi community, to try to work out the female professionals.

Another figure looked at was the demographics of ethnic minorities and the British Bangladeshi population in the UK t which shows that the figure doubled from 2001 to 2009. This year, pre-census the organisation had a guess of just under a 1,000,000 people.

Further statistics looked at were people of Bangladeshi background in employment which showed 178,000 people were in employment in 2020 (208,000 pre pandemic Oct-Dec2019). Considering 108,000 were men (139,000 in Oct-Dec 2019), and 69,000 were women (69000 on Oct-Dec 2019), 36% applied in the pandemic period gave 36% of 69,000 women = 28,840 women and 38,880 men.

The information also showed that women are 36% less than men in the workforce in 2020, and a higher percentage difference would be found in pre pandemic period studied (October – December 2019), where the number of working Bangladeshi men was double the same figure for women.

Piya Mayenin explains that in the Bangladeshi community, you may find in taxi driving, restaurant work, bus driving, factories, groceries, and warehouses where women would not normally be working in for various reasons including cultural reasons. She pointed out that recent newspapers had reported that girls achieved better in schools and colleges other attainments and concluded that the women’s ratio in professional jobs and white-collar jobs would be higher. This would explain why men’s working dropped from pre pandemic to during the pandemic. (Oct- Dec 2019 to July -Sept 2020)

While the British Bangladeshi community still face socioeconomic hardships and many women have risen to the task of looking after their families by working against that backdrop, and this has no doubt been exacerbated by the current health crisis, WER celebrate this group of people because it symbolises where our future generation is going. On the 7th of March 2021, stories will be heard from 17 of these women, about the children raised by these women who may or may not be adults in professions themselves now and.

Guests include; Shahida Rahman who will talk on early settlers in the UK – and Nutun Haq Ahmed architect and the sister of sister Rupa Huq MP and Konnie Huq BBC Presenter, Abida Huda, Barrister, Shuhena Bhanu solicitor in the FCA, Rini Laskar, Director, Dr Rajia Khatun medical doctor, Mahera Ruby Academic, Dr Momotaj Islam Clinical psychologist

This is a refreshing and new way of looking at the community and for anyone interested can log onto: https://www.facebook.com/ARTVN.TV/ at 8PM on 7th March 2021 for an exciting discussion.