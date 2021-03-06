Covid-19: Bangladesh confirms 10 more deaths, 540 new cases

Bangladesh reported 10 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Saturday at 8am, raising the total number of deaths at 8,451.

Some 540 new cases were detected over the period, while the number of positive cases has reached 5,49,724 so far.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the latest development through issuing a press release on Saturday afternoon.

Of the total tests, the latest day’s infection rate was 4.13%, though the overall positivity rate in the country till date was 13.30%.

The overall fatality rate in the country now stands at 1.54%.

Meanwhile, 13,082 samples were tested in 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 41,32,113 samples have so far been tested in the country.

A total of 822 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 5,01,966 with a recovery rate of 91.31%.