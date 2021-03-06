Gazipur factory worker killed in fire

A worker of a garments factory in Sreepur municipality of Gazipur was killed in a fire on Saturday morning.

Deceased Masum Shikder, 23, was the son of Shurjo Shikder of Doha. He worked at the godown of Dhaka Garments and Washing Ltd.

Sreepur Fire Service and Civil Defence deputy assistant Abdul Hamid said the fire broke out at the chemical godown of the factory at Dakkhin Bhangnahati area around 10am when Masum was working inside it.

The factory authorities put the blaze under control before the fire fighting unit reached there. They, later, recovered the charred body of the youth. The whole godown was gutted by the fire.

Sreepur Police Station SI Sadeq Miah said the body was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue.