Historic 7th March to be observed Sunday

The historic 7th March, a memorable day in the history of Bangalis’ long arduous freedom struggle, will be observed across the country on Sunday in a befitting manner.

In 2017, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) recognised the historic March 7 Speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a world documentary heritage.

On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of Bangalees, had delivered his epoch-making speech of independence before a mammoth rally at the historic Racecourse Maidan, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka city.

In his 19-minute extempore speech before a million freedom-loving people, Bangabandhu had made a clarion call for a non-cooperation movement asking the nation to prepare for the war of independence to liberate the country from the exploitative Pakistan regime.

“The struggle this time is for freedom, the struggle this time is for independence, Joy Bangla,” Bangabandhu declared from the massive rally.

In his speech, compared with US President Abraham Lincoln’s historic Gettysburg speech, Bangabandhu said: “Since we have learnt to give blood, we’ll give more blood. Insha Allah, the people of this country must be liberated…turn every house into a fort. Face (the enemy) with whatever you have.”

His speech worked like a magic spell inspiring the entire Bangalee nation to join the struggle for independence from the autocratic and repressive rule of the then Pakistani military junta.

Awami League and different socio-political and cultural organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes on the occasion.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join virtually a programme marking the historic 7th March to be held at Bangabandu International Conference Center at 3pm on Sunday.

Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television as well as private television channels and radio stations will air special programmes while national dailies will publish supplements marking the day.

The Cabinet on October 7, 2020 declared March 7 as ‘Historic Day’ instead of the ‘National Historic Day’ in a bid to observe the day nationally and internationally, commemorating the historic speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Meanwhile, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages recalling with gratitude the courageous and farsighted leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in materialising the nation’s journey to freedom through his March 7 Speech.

The President said: “Bangabandhu’s speech on March 7 was one of the most celebrated speeches in the world. That speech was a great efficacious message to the freedom-seeking people to make them jump into battle breaking the chains of subjugation. “

“The historic address of Bangabandhu on March 7 will be an eternal source of inspiration not only for us but also for freedom-loving people around the world.”.

The Prime Minister said, “The historic speech of the Father of the Nation was the source of the immense strength during the Liberation War. The everlasting speech will inspire the deprived, repressed and freedom- seeking people of the world.”